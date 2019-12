Emergency services were called out to a fire in Athenree this morning after a packhouse caught fire.

The blaze, which happened on Ross Ware Drive, was reported to Fire Emergency NZ about 11.05am.

The packhouse which caught fire. Photo / George Novak

Eight appliances are currently tackling the fire, which is still not fully under control, a Fire Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

They are currently unsure what caused the fire, he said.