A Reporoa family has been left with nothing but each other and the clothes on their backs after waking in the middle of the night to their home ablaze.

At 2.25am yesterday, a fire ripped through Hayley Wing's Settlers Rd home and now she, her husband and two children have nothing but the pyjamas they were wearing when the fire broke out.

"My husband woke up and heard some cracking and fire alarms and we just ran," Wing said.

"We grabbed the boys and that's it."

