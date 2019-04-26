A Givealittle page has been set up help the Kaikohe family whose home was destroyed by fire on Anzac Day.

Ursula Beazley and Alfred Tango, along with two daughters and six mokopuna, spent Wednesday night at the family homestead in Taheke, planning to get up early for the Anzac Day dawn service to honour Tango's father, a soldier in the Māori Battalion.

However, about 2.30am their Ripi St home was destroyed by a fire so intense the heat ignited a neighbour's garage.

The Beazley-Tango-Otene family lost almost everything they owned bar the clothing they took with them to Taheke.

Particularly painful for Beazley, a teacher at Kaikohe Intermediate School, was the loss of four generations' worth of photos and memories.

The most important thing, however, was that no one had been hurt.

The heat stripped the paint and tyres from this child's bicycle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Yesterday a Givealittle page was set up to help the family replace clothing and cover other immediate needs over the next few weeks.

Mikaela Beazley Tango wrote in a Facebook post yesterday that the whānau and community support had been overwhelming.

''Many thanks to everyone who has kindly donated clothing for me and the kids, it does not go unnoticed ... I have with me what matters most and they are my babies.''

The family was not asking for money and was whakamā (embarrassed) to accept financial help, but after many requests they had started a Givealittle page to give people that option.

To donate go to givealittle.co.nz and search for 'Ripi Street blaze on Anzac Day'.