Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are tackling a well-involved property fire in the Bay of Plenty this evening.

A spokesman for FENZ said two crews were currently on scene attempting to extinguish the blaze at the property in Taneatua.

FENZ first received a call about the property fire around 10.45pm the spokesman said.

The spokesman said around midnight there had been no update on the status of the fire but a fire investigator was at the scene.