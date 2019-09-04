Kiwi farmers and growers are facing "a freight train" of regulations and, to help them prepare for what's coming, the first BOP Future Farming Symposium will be held on October 24.

"The aim of the symposium is to get Bay of Plenty farmers and growers ahead of the game," says Rick Burke, chairman of the Pan-Sector Industry Alumni Events subcommittee which is organising the event.

Among the keynote speakers are Climate Change Minister James Shaw, Ministry for the Environment director water Martin Workman, and National's spokesman for agriculture, biosecurity, food safety, and forestry Todd Muller.

"Growers and farmers will have the chance to listen to these speakers, learn what regulations are coming at us in terms of environmental issues for the land, and ask questions of them during a panel discussion," Burke says.

Advertisement

"The opening keynote speakers will leave farmers and growers feeling 'where to from here', and that's where the workshops after lunch come in.

"They are designed to give growers and farmers 'tool-kits' to help take control of their own destiny, to be environmentally sustainable and at the same time improve profitability."

All who attend will have the chance to take part in the workshops on Land Environmental Plans, water quality and sub-catchment initiatives, led by speakers from the Ministry for Primary Industries, DairyNZ, Zespri, NZ Avocado, Beef + Lamb NZ, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, rural professionals and award-winning farmers and growers.

The symposium is an initiative that has grown from the alumni (including previous winners) of the Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards and its aim is to provide pan-sector support, education and innovation for sustainable food and fibre production.

"We all face similar challenges and by pan-sectors working together through 'a team approach' we can drive meaningful change," Burke says.

The symposium, which begins at 9.30am on Thursday, October 24, will be held on the 850-hectare mixed kiwifruit and dairy property at Otamarakau owned by Bruce Cameron, chairman of Zespri.

It is open to all Bay of Plenty growers and farmers, but registration is essential as numbers are limited.