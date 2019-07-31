Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has been promoted from number 31 to number 17 in the National Party caucus as part of a reshuffle of roles this week, prompted by the resignation of MP Nathan Guy. Muller will now take over Guy's role as agriculture, biosecurity and food safety spokesman while also retaining his forestry portfolio.
Muller talks to reporter Kiri Gillespie about the promotion, what the new role will mean to him and his family, and why he cares so much about it.


Politics has always invoked a deep and devoted passion in Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller.

