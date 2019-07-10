Store lambs broke through the $170 mark at yesterday's sale at Stortford Lodge.

Although longer-term lambs eased slightly, the best of the male lambs continued to rise with the two top pens making $173 and $170.

The best ewe lambs made $164.50 but most of them and the smaller male lambs were between $140 and $150.

A big offering from Chatham Island vendors and 1200-plus from Riverbank Station, Rissington, were features of the sale.

The cattle sale at about 500 head was the biggest for some weeks. A feature was the 208 in-calf heifers and cows from various vendors.

They made from $1.93/kg to $2.50/kg and most of them were bought to farm on.

The rest of the offering was mostly R1 and R2 steers and heifers which sold well.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay with support from Waikato and Gisborne.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Vic) R Dawson, Ridgemount, 14 R4/R7 ang, av weight, 580kg, 250c/kg, $1450/head; 26 the same, av weight, 652kg, 243c/kg, $1585/head; 14 R8/R10 ang, av weight, 593kg, 240c/kg, $1425/head; Ngati Pahuwera, Putere, 30 m/a ang, av weight, 621kg, 241c/kg, $1500/head; 35 the same, av weight, 569kg, 247c/kg, $1405/head; Glendale, Aropaoanui, 24 R4/R9, ang and ang-here, av weight, 575kg, 236c/kg, $1360/head; 10 the same, av weight, 532kg, 231c/kg, $1230/head; 19 the same, av weight, 490kg, 237c/kg, $1165/head; Trigham Station, Patoka, eight here, av weight, 469kg, 193c/kg, $910/head; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 18 R2 here, av weight, 409kg, 268c/kg, $1100/head; Halliwell Trust, Patoka, 10 ang cows and heifers, av weight, 391kg, 206c/kg, $810/head.

Steers: R3, B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 17 here-cross, av weight, 564kg, 304c/kg, $1715/head; Kenneth Farming, Waipukurau, 13 ang, av weight, 595kg, 310c/kg, $1850/head. R2, Rangiaria, Otane, 19 ang, av weight 353kg, 260c/kg, $920/head; seven the same, av weight, 321kg, 267c/kg, $860/head; five ang, av weight, 289kg, 223c/kg, $645/head. R1, Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, nine ang, av weight, 252kg, 352c/kg, $890/head.

Bulls: R1, Rangiaria, Otane, seven here-cross, av weight, 311kg, 300c/kg, $935/head; Keygate Farm, Waipukurau, five fries, av weight, 305kg, 240c/kg, $830/head.

Heifers: Wrekin Station, Waiwhare, 19 R3 ang, av weight, 485kg, 247c/kg, $1200/head. R2, S Harper Transport, Ohiti Rd, 17 ang, av weight, 372kg, 272c/kg, $1025/head; P Weren, Ongaonga, 13 crossbred, av weight, 418kg, 273c/kg, $1145/head; five the same, av weight, 392kg, 271c/kg, $1065/head; Halliwell Trust, Patoka, nine ang, av weight, 368kg, 271c/kg, $1000/head; Est A W Parsons, Wallingford, seven ang, av weight, 349kg, 289c/kg, $1010/head; Trigham Station, Patoka, seven here-cross, av weight, 262kg, 277c/kg, $720/head. R1, Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 18 here-cross, av weight, 170kg, 304c/kg, $520/head; 11 the same, av weight, 230kg, 238c/kg, $550/head; eight the same, av weight, 303kg, 224c/kg, $680/head; Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, 15 charo-cross, av weight, 226kg, 313c/kg, $710/head; five the same, av weight, 255kg 294c/kg, $750/head.

Sheep — ewes: A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 55 dry ewes, $154.

Lambs: Belmont Station, Ellis Wallace Rd, 156 c/o, $170; Riverbank Station, Patoka, 211 male, $159.50; 468 male, $160.50; 307 male, $156.50; 245 male, $151; C and S Cutbush, Porangahau, 155 c/o, $151; Smedley Station, Tikokino, 133 c/o, $162.50; Bradfield Farm, Whakapirau, 474 c/o, $154; 298 c/o, $148.50; 36 c/o, $128.50; Woodbrooke, Raupunga, 133 ram, $162.50; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 158 male, $173; 139 ewe, $163.50; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 148 c/o, $155; 823 c/o, b/f, $164; 193 ewe b/f, $157.50; G and R Horler, Chatham Island, 149 weth, $140; Woodbrooke Stock Co, Ongaonga, 92 ram, $160; 162 ewe, $145; 240 ewe, $139; 170 ewe, $136.50; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 127 c/o, $146/head; Hebron Ltd, Wairoa, 115 male, $160; 161 male, $147; 49 male, $141.50; 85 ewe, $146; 50 ewe, $116; Waiwhare Station, Waiwhare, 51 male, $147.50; 73 ewe, $149; Glen-Esk, Eskdale, 49 c/o, $153.50; 97 ewe, $164.50; Omaha Station, Gisborne, 48 male, $139.50; 93 ewe, $130; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 128 m/s, $147; Te Ngaio Farm, Chatham Island, 218 m/s, $143.50; R Holmes, Chatham Island, 93 m/s, $147; S Magee, Mangateretere, 111 m/s b/f, $142; 34 m/s b/f, $120; Ohinemana Farm, Chatham Island, 134 m/s, $143,50; Tawhara Farm, Wairoa, 115 m/s, $141; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 58 m/s, $142; S Norman, Chatham Island, 112 m/s, $131; P and E Seymour, 246 m/s, $113.50; 67 m/s, $89; Tuuta/ Seymour, Chatham Island, 165 m/s, $95.50; 67 m/s, $112.50; A J Arnold and Co, Kaiwaka, 57 m/s, $162; Woodlands Station, Raupunga, 233 ewe, $161; 107 ewe, $142.50; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 253 ewe, $143; 166 ewe, $154; 181 ewe, $138.50; Kiwikawa Farm, Kawera Rd, 446 ewe, $133; Kokako Farm, Ohiti Rd, 182 ewe, $149; Te Whana Farm, Kereru, 180 ewe, $140; J and M Rookes, Flemington, 120 ewe, $150; Beckford Holdings, Makaretu, 96 ewe b/f, $149.50; Amity Trust, Raukawa, 94 ewe, $144; 49 ewe, $135; Kaiara Enterprises, Chatham Island, 98 ewe, $130; T Brain, Wakarara, 80 ewe, $142; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 133 ewe, $143; C McRae, Glenross, 80 ewe, $145; Glenlands, Dillons Hill, 38 ewe, $134.

Prime sale

All classes of stock sold on a strong market at Monday's sale.

Sheep yardings were small with just 90 lambs and about 450 sheep.

All sold well despite the quality being back on last week.

The yarding of 109 head of cattle was the exception in both number and quality. Vetted-in-calf cows sold especially well.

PRICES

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, fries-cross, ang-here, here-fries) Av weight, 530kg to 720kg, 291c/kg to 314c/kg, $1639/head to $2174/head.

Cows: (Ang, crossbred, sth dev) 5t30kg to 727kg, 220.6c/kg to 228.5c/kg (vic) $1168/head to $1636/head.

Heifers: (Ang, here-fries) Av weight, 472kg to 695kg, 263c/kg to 290.5c/kg, $1299/head to $1827/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $163.60 to $170; med, $145 to $156; lighter, $120.50. Woolly, good, $177.50; med, $119. Slipe, med, $148 to $158.50; lighter, $96.

Lambs: Male, $147.50 to $205; ewe, $150.50, m/s, $144.50.