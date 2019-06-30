Tapiri Angus has been operated by Ross and Julie McLachlan and Rob and Lucy Thorneycroft.

Their inaugural bull sale was held on June 5 on farm at Rangitumau, Masterton. The sale was conducted in a brand new selling complex.

The offering was the result of 58 years of breeding from three family generations. A toast was held for Ross McLachlan who died two weeks before the sale.

Tapiri cattle are bred for soundness, constitution, longevity and fertility, influenced by East Coast genetics to perform in hill country conditions.

There were 18 bulls sold with an average price of $8111. The highest price was $11,500 from Brooklands Station.

Rob and Lucy were delighted with the sale and appreciated all buyers, underbidders, agents, family, friends and helpers for making the sale such a success. Alfredton School community provided the breakfast and morning tea for buyers.

Looking ahead to 2020, Rob and Lucy say they are excited with the bulls coming through. Sires include LD Capitalist, Matauri Reality 839 and Matauri Outlier.