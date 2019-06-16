An interested crowd attended the Anui Stud Dandeleith Angus Bull Sale Tuesday, June 11, near Dannevirke and bidding was vigorous especially for the top bulls, three of which exceeded the $10,000 mark.

Top bull — a rising two-year-old Dandeleith Intensity 730 — reached $15,000 with two others at $13,800 and $12,000.

All 28 bulls sold with the average price being $7366, $120 above last year's sale. Buyers came from Gisborne, Wairoa and north, Waipukurau, coastal Tararua, the Wairarapa and Manawatu.

Half the crowd of spirited bidders and industry support staff.

PGG Wrightson auctioneer Callum Stewart said it was a solid sale and there appears from other sales as well that there is a movement by buyers back to Angus. He also said Anui's reputation for breeding docile bulls is a factor — more farmers are looking for good temperament these days.

Advertisement

Willie Phillip said he and his brother John are pleased with the second sale in the new shed out on Anui Station, thanking all the bidders and the auctioneers PGG Wrightsons. He said after a great spring and early summer their properties had been pretty dry until early April.

His two-year-old bulls average 7-800 kilograms and are known to put up to 2.6 kilograms of weight per day at peak season.

These two enjoying the sun outside before the sale.

He thinks Angus stock are a good breed because they are hardy, thriving on hillsides and grazing to the tops. "They are great converters of rough grass feed into quality beef," he says.

He also sees the marketing of Angus Pure as a major factor in the breed's favour as this fetches a premium and with a muscular marbling. He thanked Tim Lowe of Angus Pure for being in attendance.