On day three of my return home from hospital after undergoing major shoulder surgery a young man from Flower Room delivered a beautiful bouquet of flowers from a friend.

Unbidden, he saw my predicament and offered to help me with the flowers. Coming in he sorted out a vase, recut all the stems and placed the flowers in the vase, inquiring where I would like the flowers positioned and clearing up the packaging and stalks, he disposed of them in the rubbish for me.

Local retailers have been hard hit during the lockdown and with the concern about the uncertainty of what lies ahead for them it is nice to see staff have been kept on and deserve all the patronage we are able to give them.

SERENA NICHOLLS

Otamatea

Death with dignity

Re Letters, June 27. First it takes J Malcolm more than four months to reply to my letter (Letters, February 5), then he distorts my letter. He claims my letter was "fraught with contradiction". Any contradiction is in the mind of the reader.

In the 1960/70s while employed by the New Zealand police, suicide was a tragic event and brought "disgrace on the affected family". Clearly if the victim succeeded in the act there was no charge or case, if they botched it once or twice they [would] normally be admitted into a mental institution for care and given ECG (electric shock treatment).

When I went to a suicide (and there were a few) I often wondered why a person did it ... Yes, some next of kin assisted a loved one and would be charged by the police for aiding and abetting in a suicide, they would normally put their hands up. The despair and grief of watching a loved one die slowly in pain must have been heartbreaking.

We deserve to give people with a terminal illness with weeks or months to live a choice to terminate their lives. A section of the NZ population may choose to believe in the Bible and that document, I don't have a problem with them. But I urge you to allow others to make their own choice on ending their lives as they let you follow your choices.

J Malcolm, don't throw up religious smoke screens like unborn babies and similar matters, you do yourself a disservice and hold yourself up for ridicule. The matter under discussion is called Death with Dignity for the Terminally ill. [Abridged]

BOB WALKER

St John's Hill