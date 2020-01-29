People trapped in car

Emergency services were at the scene of a

on Blueskin Rd in Westmere yesterday where a car had rolled.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash, between State Highway 3 and Kaikokopu Rd, about 10.50am.

The road was closed about 1km from SH3 and a vehicle on its side in a paddock.

Three people were inside the vehicle and two were still trapped inside when Fire and Emergency crews arrived.

Senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said the three occupants received minor injuries and were being attended to by St John staff.

Summerhays said he did not know what had caused the accident. Two ambulances and three fire engines, as well as police, were at the scene.

District Court Judge

Whanganui barrister and solicitor Michelle Howard-Sager has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Kaikohe. She has worked as a family and criminal lawyer and as a solicitor for the Ministry of Social Development.

From 2012 until recently she was the regional litigation manager for Ministry of Social Development and Oranga Tamariki for the lower North Island. She will be sworn in on February 13 in Whanganui.

Time for submissions

Beef + Lamb NZ is holding a workshop for farmers who are writing submissions on Government's draft national policy statement on indigenous biodiversity.

The policy will eventually set rules especially relevant to sheep and beef farmers, whose land includes native forest. The workshop is at Whanganui's Kingsgate Hotel, 379 Victoria Ave. It runs from 4pm-6pm on February 18.

Family fun day

Waverley-Waitotara RSA is celebrating100 years with a family fun day. They are asking families to get behind the day and share photos and details of the role their loved ones played over the last century that will be displayed on the day of the celebration.

The event will be held at 10am-4pm on February 15 at Dallison Park, Chester St, Waverley.

The day will include a bouncy castle, traction engine rides and food stalls. Race to the brewery Keen runners and cyclists are encouraged to enter the 10th annual Property Brokers Race to the Brewery.

The race will take place on February 29 starting from Property Brokers' office at 240 Broadway, Palmerston North. To register, visit the rttb.co.nz website.