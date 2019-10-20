

Northland's road death toll has climbed to 25 after the death of a person in a single-car crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 12 in Ruawai, just south of Mitchell Rd intersection, about 2.20am on Saturday.

Police said one person died at the scene while two others were seriously injured.

It wasn't known whether the person who died was the driver or a passenger in the northbound car.

Ruawai fire chief Kevin Evans said the road was wet when the car veered off the road and crashed into a ditch, just past a bend.

All occupants were out when fire appliances from Ruawai and Dargaville arrived, he said.

Two seriously injured occupants were airlifted, while three others were transported to the Whangārei Hospital by ambulances from Dargaville and Maungaturoto.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and were not prepared to release the name of the deceased.

Prior to the weekend's crash, the driver and sole occupant of a light van died after crashing on Puketona Rd while travelling towards Paihia on October 11.

The vehicle veered off the road, hit a bank and rolled, coming to rest on its side across one lane of the road. The driver, who was thrown from the van, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The driver had not been restrained by a seatbelt.

Last month, a member of the Destiny Church-aligned Tu Tangata Riders died and two more riders were injured after a motorcycle pile-up on State Highway 1 near Moerewa.

The crash happened as a group of about 15 riders was heading north, just north of Turntable Hill at the start of the Pakaraka straights.