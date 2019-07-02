A child stuck between a wall and a slide in a McDonald's playground in Te Puke was freed by emergency services last night.

St John called the Te Puke fire brigade to McDonald's on Jellicoe St at 8.48pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the crew spent 18 minutes at the restaurant after being called by ambulance officers to help with a trapped child.

A St John media spokeswoman said there were no injuries and the child did not need to be taken to hospital.

Te Puke McDonald's has been approached for comment.

