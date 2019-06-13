A man remains in a stable condition after being cut free from a two-car crash in Lynmore.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 20s was stable in Rotorua Hospital after the crash at the intersection of Iles Rd and Selwyn Rd at 9.54am yesterday.

The man was initially trapped and had to be cut out of the car by Fire and Emergency NZ staff.

A second man in his early 30s involved in the crash was seen by doctors in the Emergency Department and self-discharged earlier yesterday afternoon.

A man remains in a stable condition after being cut free from a two-car crash in Lynmore yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Selwyn St resident Ian Stabler said his whole house shook with the impact of the crash and he ran to help.

"I heard a loud revving noise, a big bang and then silence . . . I grabbed my shoes and ran out," Stabler said.

Springs from the suspension were strewn across the road, one wheel had turned at a 90-degree angle and two men were inside the car which was scrunched against the concrete power pole on the passenger side.

Serious crash at the intersection of Iles Rd and Selwyn Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

They were both breathing but the passenger was breathing quite badly, Stabler said.

"He looked in a bad way but I was surprised he was still breathing," he said.

The damaged car. Photo / Ben Fraser

His yearly first-aid training was being put into practice as he remained calm and spoke with the men until a medic came to deal with the man in a more serious condition.

"It's just about looking after them," he said.

A neighbour said she had heard the crash which sounded like thunder and was "really loud."

A woman who lived on Selwyn Rd said she was out walking when it happened and spoke to neighbours afterwards.

Emergency services work to free the man from the car. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Apparently all the houses shook," she said.

Iles Rd resident Charles Edwards said the road and surrounding streets had become a rat-run for motorists wanting to avoid peak traffic along Te Ngae Rd.

He said the road had become noisy.

"I foresee more problems when they start working on the roundabout," Edwards said.

Several residents on Selwyn Rd and Iles Rd spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post about their concerns of the roads.

They mentioned the volume of traffic had increased as people avoided Te Ngae and the lack of speed bumps meant speed was increasing.

Resident Kat Laugesen was a home-based teacher of her children and said she feared the children walking out on to the footpath.