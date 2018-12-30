Rotorua emergency services are preparing for what may be the busiest night of the year for them.

St John and police are deploying extra staff to help attend to an expected spike in callouts on New Year's Eve while Rotorua fire station has a "contingency plan".

Rotorua police area prevention manager Brendon Keenan said police had been working with Rotorua Lakes Council on the New Year's Eve festival GLO and that would be a focus.

"We're both keen to ensure a safe environment for everyone attending – this includes looking at the environmental conditions of GLO Festival such as additional lighting and boundaries.

"Our priority is the safety of all our Rotorua people and those visiting Rotorua."

Rotorua police area prevention manager Brendon Keenan says the priority is the safety of Rotorua people. Photo / File

Keenan said police encouraged people to enjoy themselves, but also to be responsible drinkers, and look after friends and family.

"Look out for each other, watch your drinking and look after your valuables.

"Needless to say, we'll be very focused on ensuring no one drives with excess alcohol, so expect to be tested if you are the driver. It's not worth risking your life or someone else's so don't get behind the wheel if you're impaired by drugs or alcohol."

Keenan encouraged people to call police if they saw something concerning.

"It all comes down to a bit of common sense and good judgment which will help ensure everyone gets into 2019 safe and well."

According to St John, 111 calls to the service triple on New Year's Eve so an extra 105 frontline personnel and 80 additional response vehicles will be deployed nationwide on the night.

St John is deploying extra frontline staff. Photo / File

Callouts peak between 10pm and 2am and clinical operations director Norma Lane said St John was likely to respond to about 500 calls during that period.

"We ask people to drink sensibly and make sure everyone gets home safely. Don't leave an intoxicated person on their own."

More than a third of calls on New Year's Eve are alcohol-related, Lane said. They include people passing out, assaults, traumatic injuries and motor vehicle crashes.

St John assistant director of operations Tony Devanney said having to deal with intoxicated people could be difficult for frontline staff.

"St John ambulance officers are caring and non-judgmental professionals who are there to help, but trying to treat someone vomiting over you, attacking you or being so incoherent or unconscious that the patient can't explain what is wrong, complicates treatment and is not ideal."

Rotorua territory manager Leisa Tocknell said an extra ambulance would be out in Rotorua and staff would respond to incidents as needed, rather than have a presence at particular events.

The GLO festival at the Lakefront is a big focus for police. Photo / File

Rotorua Fire Station senior station officer Paul Glanville said New Year's Eve wasn't necessarily the busiest night of the year for Fire and Emergency New Zealand but plans were in place to deal with extra callouts.

"It's business as usual for us. We're not putting any extra staff on but we always have contingency plans in place to have staff back at short notice.

"Guy Fawkes can be busier but just given the fact there are more people out and about our calls do go up a bit."

Glanville encouraged people to be safe and have common sense around barbecues and braziers during the summer season and make sure a hose or bucket of water was on hand.

St John's safety tips

• Drink sensibly, drink equal amounts of water, have a sober driver, and know your limits.

• Be safe on the roads, watch your speed, be courteous to other drivers, and drive responsibly.

• Keep children away from the barbeque.

• Avoid sunburn by keeping covered.

• Keep batteries and small parts from Christmas gifts away from children to avoid swallowing.

• Keep safe around water, by wearing lifejackets when boating and supervising children at the beach or swimming pool.

• Travel with a first aid kit.