Fire and Emergency NZ is advising Northlanders to make sure household items are not pushed against power outlets and appliances in order to mitigate their properties against fire risks.

The message followed an accidental fire that started in a flat on Third Ave in Whangārei this morning, not long after the occupant left for work about 6.30am.

Police blocked off the town end of the street as firefighters battled the blaze that started in one of the bedrooms of the second of three flats.

Quick action by firefighters prevented the house from being totally destroyed, although there's significant smoke damage throughout the building.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said it appeared something had been accidentally pushed against a power plug that switched on an electric blanket.

There was no fire damage to the other two flats, he said.

"The message is to make sure things are not pushed against power outlets or appliances and also, smoke alarms make a difference in having lives and property," Bain said.

FENZ recommends long-life photoelectric alarms which work for up to 10 years before going flat.

Bain said it would be up to the insurers to determine whether the fire-damaged flat needed to be repaired or demolished.

Police initially feared people may have been trapped inside the burning flat.

Quick action by firefighters saved a fire in a flat from spreading to neighbouring properties on Third Ave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A neighbour said her son spotted the smoke while he was preparing to drive off and alerted her.

"There was a concern someone may have been in that house. An ambulance which was on Second Avenue saw the smoke and came around. We were told to go to the end of the driveway and wait there."

As a result of the fire, she said their power was out because the cable ran through the roof of the flat where the fire started.

At 2pm, she was still waiting for electricity to come back on.