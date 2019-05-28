A falling tree has left more than 400 homes without power in the Coromandel area after it ripped a power line out of the ground when it came down.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a tree had crashed down on the powerlines on Paku Drive in Tairua about 4.05pm, leaving the road impassable.

She said there were some wires in the trees and it was unclear whether the road was now clear.

A witness said the "huge" puriri tree branch on Mt Paku took out the power line as it spontaneously fell across the road.

The power is cut for more than 401 properties in the Tairua area. Photo / File

She said the wreckage has blocked all road access up to Mt Paku.

"Likely the road will be reopened to one lane sometime tonight but it will not be cleared until tomorrow at least.

"Until then, walking access only to residential homes."

She said police and the volunteer fire brigade were on the scene.

PowerCo website screenshot.

PowerCo has recorded on their website 401 properties have been affected and they expect it to be restored at 8pm.