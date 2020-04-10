Whanganui & Partners chief executive Mark Ward says he is expecting a slow post Covid-19 economic recovery nationwide but is optimistic about how Whanganui will fare in the long run.

Ward said Whanganui was better positioned than some other economies.

"We have some structural advantages, such as a higher than average percentage of our workforce that is able to continue working through the lockdown, either as essential workers or working from home," he said.

"We also have a strong manufacturing sector, which is being supported by a weak New Zealand dollar. We're expecting opportunities to open up particularly in the food and beverage sector, which will benefit both our agribusiness and related manufacturing businesses."

Ward said another area of opportunity would be in education and training.

Mark Ward says Whanganui is in a good position to recover post lockdown. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"There will be a demand for practical, career-oriented re-skilling and upskilling. Our polytech and private training providers will play a significant role in getting people work-ready in the new economy, and Whanganui & Partners will coordinate closely between industry and training providers to ensure the offerings match the needs of our employers.

"As we continue our business outreach, we are preparing programmes and campaigns that make the most of our region's strengths coming out of lockdown. Keep supporting our local businesses as we all get through this time together."

Whanganui & Partners, in coordination with the Central Economic Development Agency, is producing a series of free webinars providing timely business advice.

"We're also making sure everyone is accessing the support available from the central government and from Whanganui & Partners' delivery of the Regional Business Partners programme," Ward said.

