Smoky bourbon barbecue sauce recipe

This sauce pairs particularly well with pork – try it with spare ribs, sausages or hamburgers, and team with grilled corn, coleslaw, a potato salad and soft rolls for a holiday feast. It's ideal as a marinade too. It's the perfect holiday gift to take away to the bach, as it keeps well for two weeks in the fridge.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 onions, chopped 2 cups brown sugar ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce ¼ cup American mustard 3 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes in juice 2 Tbsp tomato paste ¼ cup cider vinegar ¼ cup maple syrup 2-3 tsp ground cloves 3 Tbsp plain flour Pinch cayenne pepper, to taste ½ tsp allspice To taste salt and pepper ⅓ cup bourbon 1 tsp liquid smoke (optional)

Directions

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pot over a medium/gentle heat. Add the onion and cook for 10 minutes until softened but not coloured. Add all the remaining ingredients, whisking to incorporate the flour. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered for 35 minutes. Tip the sauce into a food processor and blend until as smooth as you prefer. Cool and store in sealed containers in the fridge. It will keep for two weeks, refrigerated.

Makes: 8 cups

