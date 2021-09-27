Potatoes, pea mint smash and herbs

Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook, Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion, is a triumph of fresh yet full-flavoured nutritious goodness. Here we share some of their vibrant fare.

"Rosa and I have always thought boiled potatoes were quite boring, so we've taken them to the next level with a vibrant green minty pea smash and punchy preserved lemons. Delicious served with any meat, fish or poultry."

Ingredients

1 ½ potatoes, cut into bite-sized chunks Pinch sea salt Large pot water

To serve

Large handful fresh rocket ½ recipe pea mint smash (see below) ¼ cup frozen peas, blanched in boiling water, then drained Large handful fresh herbs, roughly chopped ½ preserved lemon, finely chopped, flesh included 2 Tbsp black sesame seeds Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Pea mint smash

3 cups frozen green peas, blanched in boiling water for 5 minutes then drained 1 lemon, zest and juice 1 clove garlic, crushed Large handful fresh mint, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp tahini Pinch sea salt

Directions

To make the pea mint smash: Place all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until combined. You don't want it to be super smooth — keep some texture. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 days. A great substitute for avocado smash in winter. During summer we love to add an avocado to it and/or use half peas, half edamame beans. This dip is best made only 1–2 hours before serving to ensure it keeps its fresh, vibrant green colour. Place a large pot of salted water over a high heat. Bring to the boil, then add the potatoes and boil for 15–20 minutes, or until soft. Drain, then roughly crush about half of the potatoes, leaving the rest whole. On a serving plate, start with a layer of fresh rocket followed by potatoes, Pea Mint Smash, peas, herbs, preserved lemon, black sesame seeds and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Repeat the layering process 1–2 times. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2–3 days.

Edited extract from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Out 28 September. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ