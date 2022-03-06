Easy weeknight meals: Hoisin pork spare ribs

Babiche Martens

When the children were young, we used to eat ribs once a week. Their friends would come to play and often ask for this finger-licking and fun dinner option, with the meat full of goodness and flavour from the bones.

Marinate the ribs in a simple mix of pantry items in the morning and the first person home can put them in the oven. Serve with rice and a salad on the side. Try a simple salad combo of iceberg, carrot, basil, avocado and tomatoes for a fresh contrast to the sticky marinade.

Ingredients

1 ½ kgs Spare ribs, pork (Main) ½ cup Hoisin sauce (Main) 2 Tbsp Honey 2 Tbsp Soy sauce 1 Tbsp Grated ginger 2 Tbsp Chopped fresh coriander 1 Red chilli, chopped finely 2 Limes, quartered, to serve

Directions

Preheat oven to 180C. Cut the spare ribs into sets of 2 or 3 depending on the size and place in a large flat dish. In a small bowl combine the hoisin, honey, soy, ginger, coriander and chilli. Pour the mixture over the ribs, stirring well to ensure they are coated all over. Leave for at least 30 minutes. Place the ribs in a lined baking dish. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes, toss them around and continue to cook for 30 minutes until golden and cooked through. Serve hot with lime wedges.

