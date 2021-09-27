Cumin roasted beets and grilled pepper salsa, from Two Raw Sisters' new book Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion

Two Raw Sisters new cookbook, Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion is a triumph of such fresh yet full-flavoured fare.

A great one to have up your sleeve for a quick weeknight meal or when you have unexpected guests come over. Using simple, familiar ingredients, this salad is taken to the next level thanks to punchy preserved lemons. We always have a jar of them in the fridge.

Ingredients

4 medium beetroots, cut into wedges Oil 1 tsp ground cumin Pinch sea salt

Grilled pepper salsa

3 red capsicums, deseeded and sliced 200g cherry tomatoes 3 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped Oil Pinch sea salt, black pepper ¼ preserved lemon, finely chopped, flesh included Handful fresh herbs, roughly chopped ½ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped 2 heaped Tbsp coconut yoghurt Fresh rocket, to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Place the beetroot wedges on a baking tray, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cumin and sea salt. Toss together. To make the grilled pepper salsa: Place the capsicums, cherry tomatoes and garlic on another baking tray. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Place both baking trays in the oven, with the capsicums and tomatoes on top. Cook the capsicums and tomatoes for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven. Continue cooking the beetroot for another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Add the preserved lemon, herbs, walnuts and beetroot to the tray with the cooked capsicums and tomatoes. Toss gently to combine. Add the coconut yoghurt and toss again gently. To serve, place a couple of good handfuls of rocket on the bottom of a dish and top with the beetroot mix. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Serves: 4-6

Edited extract from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Out 28 September. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.