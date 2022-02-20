Blueberry, rosemary & walnut toffee tart

Lauren Lovatt is a vegan chef and a pioneer in the mood food movement, who specialises in plant-based meals to nourish both body and soul. This tart is from her cookbook Mind Food. "There is nothing better than a fresh juicy blueberry, grown in season", says Lauren. "Paired with omega-rich walnuts and rosemary, this blueberry frangipane-filled tart is quite the treat."
Ingredients
For the pastry
|200g
|chickpea flour
|200g
|tapioca flour
|2 Tbsp
|maca root powder
|100g cold plant-based butter or coconut oil
|cold plant-based butter or coconut oil
|50g
|olive oil
|20g
|rapadura or coconut sugar
|1 Tbsp
|chopped rosemary
|¼ tsp
|pink Himalayan salt
For the blueberry jam
|200g
|fresh or frozen blueberries
|1 Tbsp
|maple syrup
For the walnut frangipane
|Scant ½ cup
|plant-based butter
|100g
|rapadura or organic caster sugar
|100ml
|aquafaba (chickpea water)
|250g
|walnuts, finely ground into a flour
|3 Tbsp
|buckwheat flour
|1
|lemon, zest only
|½ tsp
|baking powder
|To serve
|fresh blueberries, bee pollen (optional)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (200°C/400°F/Gas 6). Lightly grease a tart tin.
- For the pastry: Mix the flours with the maca in a large bowl and then add the butter or coconut oil. Lightly rub the flour and butter between your fingertips until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Make a well in the middle of the breadcrumbs and add the oil, sugar, rosemary salt and 1 tablespoon of water. Bring the pastry together with your hands. Add another tablespoon of water as needed and a smooth dough should form. When there are no breadcrumbs left, combine the dough into a large ball, then place it onto a floured surface and roll it out to 4mm thick.
- Lightly grease a 30cm tart tin with a removable base. Carefully place the pastry into the greased tin. It might crack slightly and if so, simply fix any cracks with the pastry offcuts. Prick the pastry with a fork a few times to prevent it from rising, and bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes until lightly golden, then remove from the oven briefly and meanwhile make the fillings.
- For the blueberry jam: Place the blueberries and maple syrup in a saucepan over a low heat and simmer for 5 minutes until they are slightly caramelised. Set aside.
- 6. For the walnut frangipane: To make the walnut frangipane, cream the butter and sugar together in bowl with a whisk. Fold through the aquafaba, walnuts, flour, lemon zest and baking powder to form a reasonably thick, well combined mixture.
- 7. Place half of the blueberries evenly across the base, followed by the walnut frangipane. Bake the filled tart for a further 25 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden. Remove from the oven and leave it to cool, then cut into slices and top with fresh blueberries and a sprinkle of bee pollen, if using, for a wonderful afternoon boost.
Edited extract from Mind Food by Lauren Lovatt, published by Ivy Press. Photography by Sara Kiyo Popowa. RRP $45