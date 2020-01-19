

Carrus Mount Maunganui seem to have Twenty20 cricket all figured out.

They became the first team to win three consecutive Baywide T20 titles on Sunday night, when they beat Eve's Realty Greerton in a thriller at the Bay Oval.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Mathew Sinclair left scratching his head after 20/20 Black Clash

• Cricket: Vengeful Team Cricket take out Black Clash in thriller

• Cricket: The photo every Aussie cricket fan wants to see

• Cricket: Dan Vettori's incredible beard steals show at Black Clash

Batting first, Mount Maunganui lost their first wicket with 25 runs on the board before their stalwart Peter Drysdale took control. He launched an attack on the Greerton bowlers, belting 76 runs off 54 balls and his side were 110/5 when he was removed.

Advertisement

The match was well and truly in the balance at the halfway point, Mount Maunganui finishing on 132/9. Northern Districts all-rounder Brett Hampton was in good form with the ball taking three wickets for 20 runs while Jared Tutty chimed in with two wickets.

Greerton were in an almost identical situation to their opponents, losing their first batsman at the 26-run mark. Several of the Greerton batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise and at 85 for six they were behind the eight ball. Enter Lee Watkins batting at nine, who fought back with an unbeaten 25 runs.

The match came down to the last ball but Mount Maunganui prevailed, restricting Greerton to 128/7 to claim their third successive Baywide T20 championship by four runs. Craig Baldry took three wickets with skipper Dale Swan and Drysdale taking two wickets each.

Earlier, led by a Ben Musgrave half-century, Mount Maunganui reached 166/3 in the semifinal before restricting Generation Homes Lake Taupō to 111/7 to book their spot in the final.

In the other semifinal, New World Te Puke made Greerton work hard for their place in the championship decider when they posted 149 for the loss of just two wickets. An undefeated 77 runs from Bruce Kerr helped Greerton to the win as his side got home with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Mount Maunganui finished the qualifying rounds at the top of the standings with an unbeaten record.

Lake Taupō overcame long odds just to make the semifinal stages, after they finished equal on points with Cadets. On the penultimate day of competition, they beat Geyser City and Tauranga Boys' College while Cadets lost both of their matches. The Taupō side progressed courtesy of beating Cadets in their preliminary contest.

Baywide Twenty20 Final

Mount Maunganui 132/9 (Peter Drysdale 76; Brett Hampton 3/20, Jared Tutty 2/25) beat Greerton 128/7 (Lee Watkins 25no; Craig Baldry 3/22, Dale Swan 2/18, Peter Drysdale 2/27).

Advertisement

Baywide Twenty20 Semifinals

Mount Maunganui 166/3 (Ben Musgrave 58, Peter Drysdale 39, Matt Golding 31no, Nick Smith 30no; Habib Malik 2/19) beat Lake Taupō 111/7 (Drew Brierley 33, Habib Malik 23; Peter Drysdale 4/18); Te Puke 149/2 (Tai Bridgman-Raison 62no, Blair McKenzie 48, Stephen Crossan 27) lost to Greerton 150/6 (Bruce Kerr 77no, Taylor Bettleheim 26; Christian MacDonald 3/15, Tasman Carsons 2/31).