When coronavirus arrives (if not here already), I wonder, will the supermarkets continue to permit shoppers to rummage through the vege section to chose their mushrooms and cherries, to name a few, using their bare hands?

If so, I will be become an avid fast food eater. If they don't get their act together, I think the result will be dead certain for some of us.

Maurice Mckeown,

Welcome Bay



RNZ Concert only quiet and civilised place for grown-ups

Your columnist Kate Hawkesby was, in my view, really foaming at the mouth over the "cardigan elite", those of us who like classical music on the wireless (Opinion, February 14).

I'm sorry, but in the ghastly wasteland that is broadcasting in this country, RNZ Concert is the only quiet and civilised place for grown-ups.

Spotify? Never heard of it. Sounds like a cleaning fluid one gets from Bunnings.

The NZSO, our very own symphony orchestra, is like a really awesome band with heaps of different instruments.

Can be very loud, too.

There's a chap (usually a chap) in the front called a conductor. There is no army of security guards with dogs, and as far as I know, no drug overdoses and no punch-ups.

I doubt you would see many cardigans there, just the odd toff or two in a cravat.

Anyway, I digress: long live RNZ Concert!

(Abridged)

Dean Donoghue,

Pāpāmoa Beach



