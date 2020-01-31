Whanganui's new Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Sir Robert Martin, is not one to court publicity.

The People First advocate was honoured for services to people with disabilities in the 2020 New Year's Honours list.

And Lady Lynda Martin, his wife of 33 years, is even less attracted to the limelight, but she gracefully accepted a special gift at Michael Hill Jewellers in Victoria Ave on Friday.

Family friend Joy Clark had suggested the community could contribute to the cost of a string of pearls for Lady Martin to wear at her husband's investiture ceremony.

"I contacted Michael Hill Wanganui to get a quote," she said.

"I didn't expect Paul to pay for them himself."

Store manager Paul Kirkby said he bought the pearls with his staff discount and was very happy to make the gesture.

"I know about the great work Sir Robert does," Kirkby said.

"My brother is involved with People First and he has taken over chairing the local committee since Robert was appointed to his UN role."

Martin has been involved with the self-advocacy movement for people with learning disabilities and has represented their rights and interests at a national and international level for more than 30 years.

Tariana Turia nominated him for a United Nations post when she was Minister for Disability Issues in 2014.

And in 2016, Martin became the first person with a learning disability to be elected to the UN's Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and said he will be seeking reappointment to the role.

Former Whanganui mayor Annette Main, Lynda and Robert Martin with Dame Tariana Turia at the ceremony held to celebrate Martin's UN appointment in 2016. Photo / Stuart Munro

"There's still a lot to do and I have learned so much during my first term that I want to continue.

"People with learning disabilities still don't have the choices they should have like deciding who they want to live with."

Sir Robert will travel to New York in June.

And in April, he and Lady Martin will attend the New Year Honours investiture ceremony at Government House in Wellington.