MTG Hawke's Bay is a finalist in the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards.

Three exhibitions sourced from the taonga Māori collection have placed the museum as a finalists in three categories of the 2020 awards.

This is the third time MTG has been a finalist in the awards but the first time exhibitions have been sourced from its collections.

Turuturu: Fingers, Feathers & Fibre is a finalist for the Spatial Design Colour Award, which recognises innovative and creative use of colour; Waka Kōrero Māori is a finalist for the Public Good Award, which recognises and celebrates work which is undertaken for the welfare of communities; and Rongonui – Taonga mai ngā tangata, ngā wāhi, me ngā takahanga is a finalist for the Toitanga Award, which acknowledges the unique lineage and origin of Māori storytelling and artistic expression.

Advertisement

MTG exhibitions and facilities co-ordinator James Price said it was a "nice surprise" to have three exhibitions as finalists since there were a record number of entries to the awards this year.

"It reinforces the important role design plays in helping create meaningful and memorable exhibitions at MTG, and it is great to have that recognised at a national level.

"To have this announced during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week, makes this extra special."

The winners will be announced on November 13.