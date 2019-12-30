Removing Queen bad for democracy

A while back Rob Rattenbury waxed somewhat on the shenanigans of the royal family, and towards the end raised the question about the appropriateness of having the Queen for a head of state (HoS), while ignoring the most important question of the debate: democracy.

Having the Queen as the HoS is less about the people they are, but more about maintaining a democracy. The truth is that, while officially the Queen is our HoS, in reality the actual HoS for us is our prime minister.

The world and the Queen understand and acknowledge that it is our prime minister who speaks on the international stage for New Zealand, no one else. We are our own destiny.

What the current structure delivers instead is some degree of security for the people of NZ. Once we have voted in an election for a Government, there is no means of removing that Government until the next election.

There is no legal means within our law, that if the people of this country decide our elected Government is not meeting its obligations to the people at the level expected, or is even endeavouring to change the law to entrench itself, against the will of the people, for the people to have that Government removed from office - but one.

Our parliamentary process requires the leader of the winning party in a parliamentary election to go to the Queen, or her representative, present their credentials and inform her that they have the numbers to form a government and request her permission to do so.

By that token, then, that same process could provide the means for that mandate to be withdrawn. It could be possible for the people to approach the Queen through the Governor-General to ask for the government's mandate to be removed.

Any argument to remove the Queen as our Head of State is an attack on our democracy and the rights of the common people of New Zealand.

MURRAY SHAW

Bastia Hill

Factually incorrect

It was with some disappointment that I read Carol Webb's factually incorrect letter on Boxing Day. Especially so as Carol has considerable skill in journalism and writing.

At the final council meeting for the year the naming of a new street in Springvale was on the agenda.

Simply to correct two facts. Rather than voting against, as stated by Carol, I actually seconded the motion for Te Repo St, and I voted FOR Te Repo St. Having gone back to the livestream, I can find no evidence of councillor Reid smirking at councillor Vinsen's extremely regrettable misuse of Te Repo, nor do I remember him doing so. It's clearly not on the livestream and Carol was not present at the meeting.

It is to be expected that letter writers have their own bias or perspective, which is actually really important. However, more care when quoting facts would be helpful.

And just as important, wishing you all well for 2020. If we work together, and respectfully, it will be a great year.

JENNY DUNCAN

Whanganui District councillor

HRC complaint

I wonder if Ken Mair has considered the damage to his cause by his latest rant.

So you lost the argument over the street name, Mr Mair. Get over it. Want to name streets? Build your own development. Go through all the hoops a developer has to.

Ken Mair ... under fire for opposing street name.

Obtain all the consents, and now approvals as well from the necessary licensing authorities and self-appointed consulting and approving bodies.

As for the complaint to the Human Rights Commission, Mr Mair's requirement that WDC members and staff be trained smacks of the methods used by a major state to the north of us in "educating" a section of its population.

As for "tyranny of the majority", we live in a democracy. In a democracy you win a few and lose a lot. The mayor has put a lot of effort into his policy of inclusiveness, although a fat lot of good it has done. A "bridge to nowhere" still sitting forlornly in a paddock north of the city, and now this complaint against him to the HRC.

Get a life, Mr Mair. Crying "racism" at every perceived affront will get you nowhere. Wanting to educate everyone to your way of thinking smells like dictatorship.

(Abridged)

G.J. MOLES

Castlecliff

