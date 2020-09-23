Whanganui City College (WCC) junior hip hop dancers Kare Krew were winners at the National School's Hip Hop Competition.

Coached by dance teacher Pauline Hiroti and mentored by the WCC senior crew, the young dancers gave a stand out performance to win the event.

Deputy principal Val Rooderkerk said the judges approached her and Hiroti after the competitions to say how impressed they were.

"They said they enjoyed seeing how much our kids loved being together," she said.

"One of them told me she loved how much heart there was in the performance," said Hiroti.

Kare Krew member Shania Peke-Wallace had to watch her team win from the sidelines in Lower Hutt on September 18 as she broke her toe at netball practice before the final.

She plans to be ready and able when Kare Krew compete in their next competition in Hawke's Bay in November.

Whanganui City College hip hop dancers Kare Krew during their winning performance at the National School's Hip Hop Competition. Photo / Andrew Turner

WCC hip hop crews have placed every year and won three times since they began entering the national competition five years ago and their reputation has attracted the attention of celebrated young hip hop artist and poet Sheldon Rua.

"He has seen the performances online and he was really impressed," said Rooderkerk.

"He asked if he could come and work with Pauline and our kids so he's coming to do some workshops during the holidays."

WCC senior hip hop crew Aotea Empire has been busy making a video with Whanganui musician Ra Costello and working on their own Black Lives Matter performance, as well as mentoring the younger performers.

While Aotea Empire is traditionally made up of solely female members Kare Krew has four young men on board.

"It is so good to see the boys getting involved this year and they are really good," said Rooderkerk.

The New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation (NZCAF) has been running dance competitions for school-aged children since 2004 and is dedicated to supporting dancers and crews across New Zealand.

The competition has a strong emphasis on participation while encouraging the latest hip hop styles and trends through it's judging criteria and judge education. The competition is designed to fit within the school calendar and curriculum

To see a video of Kare Krew's winning performance visit the Whanganui City College Facebook page.