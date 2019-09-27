It will be an afternoon of dance, singing and music as Shirley McDouall School of Dance showcases its annual production.

More than 100 dance students will perform Thumbelina and A Showcase of Dance at the Royal Wanganui Opera House today and tomorrow.

In the first part of the production students will perform the tale of Thumbelina, with Amy Bennett as Thumbelina in today's performance and Makenzie Tate in the lead role tomorrow.

"We're telling the tale through dance, we've also added an element of singing," ballet teacher Melissa Tate said.

Eva Parker-Groves will dance and sing a solo as well as singing a duet with Nat Kirk.

Students will be dressed as characters from the story, such as fairies, lizards, turtles and toads.

Although the two-part production will focus on the dance style of ballet, the second half explores many styles including contemporary, modern, tap, a hornpipe and a ballroom scene.

Tate said the ballroom scene will be "quite extravagant".

Whanganui High School band Eugene Fink and the Interceptors will also feature in the performances.

The show begins at 3pm and finishes about 5pm both days.

Tickets can be purchased from the Royal Wanganui Opera House box office or website.