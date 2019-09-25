Colourful artworks created by participants of all ages will be on show this Friday night when Whanganui gathers for the Lights on Bikes parade. The parade will travel along the riverside to Cornmarket Reserve near the Dublin St roundabout where participants can choose to turn around or continue on over the bridge to Kowhai Park. Food trucks and floats will be parked at the Whanganui River Markets area on Moutoa Quay from 5pm where people can gather before the parade starts at 6.30pm. See more at the

Facebook page.

Whanganui Literary Festival

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme, see writersfest.co.nz or Whanganui Literary Festival facebook page.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

Advertisement

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Documentary film night. Being Elmo - meet the man behind the muppet. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Latin Film Festival

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Final screening tonight. Marshland, Spain 2014, (R16). Entry is free, koha appreciated. See more at lasff.co.nz

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Lights on Bikes

When: 6.30pm

Where: Moutoa Quay

Details: Dig out your lights and pump up your tyres for a procession of illuminated bicycle art and creative installations. Gathering and food trucks from 5pm.

Schools Out Spring Fling

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Whanganui rockers Whiskey Mama entertain. $10 at venue.





SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Model Railway Expo

When: 10am-4pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui City College hall, Ingestre St

Details: Model railway displays, engineering displays and some Lego from all over the North Island. Admission $6 adults, $3 children, $15 family (2 adults & 3 children).

Artist Talk

When: 11am

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Join curator Greg Donson and artist Julia Holden as they discuss her post-Tylee residency exhibition Her Indoors. Refreshments.

Advertisement

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Thumbelina & a Showcase of Dance

When: 3pm today and Sunday

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Shirley McDouall School of Dance presents a vibrant production beginning with Thumbelina followed by a second half showcasing modern, contemporary, tap and ballet dance. Adult $18, senior or Friends of OH $16, child 3 years to school-aged $13. Book at RWOH.

Serious Happiness

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Four-piece rock 'n' roll boy band are ready to groove in Whanganui, promoting their new release Suzy Come Home. Supported by locals Kessel and Elephant Gerald. $10 at the venue.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

Alexander Sparrow in Much Ado About Nothing

When: 7pm today, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: A solo version of Shakespeare's classic, starring award-winning character comic, Alexander Sparrow. Book at eventfinda.co.nz

MONDAY

Lunchtime Shakespeare

When: 12.30pm

Where: Patrick's Bookshop, 64 Ridgway St

Details: See Katie Boyle and Alexander Sparrow perform extracts from The Merry Wives of Windsor and Much Ado About Nothing. Koha appreciated.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: One Thousand Ropes - award-winning NZ director Tusi Tamasese's 2017 film tells the story of a man whose healing hands have also inflicted scars on his family. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

Can to Slide

When: 10am-4.30pm

Where: Whanganui Splash Centre, London St

Details: Pay entry and exchange a can of food for a free hydro slide pass. Spot prizes. All cans donated to City Mission.

Slimmers Support Group

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee and $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl

Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Lunchtime Organ Concert

When: 12.15pm-12.45pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Margaret Hughes is this month's organist. Koha appreciated.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 3, to Wednesday, October 9, is noon Tuesday, October 1.