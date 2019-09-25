Colourful artworks created by participants of all ages will be on show this Friday night when Whanganui gathers for the Lights on Bikes parade. The parade will travel along the riverside to Cornmarket Reserve near the Dublin St roundabout where participants can choose to turn around or continue on over the bridge to Kowhai Park. Food trucks and floats will be parked at the Whanganui River Markets area on Moutoa Quay from 5pm where people can gather before the parade starts at 6.30pm. See more at the
Facebook page.
Whanganui Literary Festival
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme, see writersfest.co.nz or Whanganui Literary Festival facebook page.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Documentary film night. Being Elmo - meet the man behind the muppet. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Latin Film Festival
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Final screening tonight. Marshland, Spain 2014, (R16). Entry is free, koha appreciated. See more at lasff.co.nz
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Lights on Bikes
When: 6.30pm
Where: Moutoa Quay
Details: Dig out your lights and pump up your tyres for a procession of illuminated bicycle art and creative installations. Gathering and food trucks from 5pm.
Schools Out Spring Fling
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Whanganui rockers Whiskey Mama entertain. $10 at venue.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Model Railway Expo
When: 10am-4pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui City College hall, Ingestre St
Details: Model railway displays, engineering displays and some Lego from all over the North Island. Admission $6 adults, $3 children, $15 family (2 adults & 3 children).
Artist Talk
When: 11am
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Join curator Greg Donson and artist Julia Holden as they discuss her post-Tylee residency exhibition Her Indoors. Refreshments.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Thumbelina & a Showcase of Dance
When: 3pm today and Sunday
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Shirley McDouall School of Dance presents a vibrant production beginning with Thumbelina followed by a second half showcasing modern, contemporary, tap and ballet dance. Adult $18, senior or Friends of OH $16, child 3 years to school-aged $13. Book at RWOH.
Serious Happiness
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Four-piece rock 'n' roll boy band are ready to groove in Whanganui, promoting their new release Suzy Come Home. Supported by locals Kessel and Elephant Gerald. $10 at the venue.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
Alexander Sparrow in Much Ado About Nothing
When: 7pm today, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: A solo version of Shakespeare's classic, starring award-winning character comic, Alexander Sparrow. Book at eventfinda.co.nz
MONDAY
Lunchtime Shakespeare
When: 12.30pm
Where: Patrick's Bookshop, 64 Ridgway St
Details: See Katie Boyle and Alexander Sparrow perform extracts from The Merry Wives of Windsor and Much Ado About Nothing. Koha appreciated.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: One Thousand Ropes - award-winning NZ director Tusi Tamasese's 2017 film tells the story of a man whose healing hands have also inflicted scars on his family. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
Can to Slide
When: 10am-4.30pm
Where: Whanganui Splash Centre, London St
Details: Pay entry and exchange a can of food for a free hydro slide pass. Spot prizes. All cans donated to City Mission.
Slimmers Support Group
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee and $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl
Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Lunchtime Organ Concert
When: 12.15pm-12.45pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Margaret Hughes is this month's organist. Koha appreciated.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 3, to Wednesday, October 9, is noon Tuesday, October 1.