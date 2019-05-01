THURSDAY
River City Artists
From beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Kobi - filmmaker Andrea Bosshard's documentary about her father, Kobi Bosshard, and his lifelong craft of creating jewellery in New Zealand. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call (06) 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Pacifically Speaking
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Little Big Noise from Hawke's Bay, featuring Mike Stodard on keyboards and vocals and Dave Birch on drums and vocals.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Walking Tours
When: Tours leave 10am and 2pm each Saturday, Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Other times possible - call i-Site in good time.
Friends of the Whanganui River Inc
AGM
When: 2-4pm
Where: Presbyterian Church hall, corner Guyton & Cooks streets
Details: Guest Speaker - Richard Steele, Whanganui River farmer and author. All welcome.
Autumn Flower Show
The Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club is hosting the Horticultural Autumn Show.
When: 1-5pm
Where: Wanganui Intermediate School hall, Dublin St
Details: Chrysanthemum blooms, garden flowers and produce. Craft stalls, raffles, plant stalls with potted charm chrysanthemum plants. Afternoon teas available. Entry $2.
Quilt Display
Cotton On Quilters open day
When: 10.30am-3pm
Where: Masonic Lodge Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets
Details: Demonstrations and refreshments throughout the day. Experience the art of patchwork and quilting. There is a Show and Tell of quilts in the afternoon.
Sea Mouse and Linen
When: 7.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington bands promise modern blues and rock 'n' roll to rattle your bones. From 9pm, $10 on the door.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Magpies at the Grand
When: 6.30pm
Where: The Grand Hotel, St Hill St
Details: Manawatu poets Chris Gallavin, Rachel Dore and Tim Saunders are bringing Magpies, a show featuring the band Ceol Manawatu. Paper money donation to support the Guyton Trust. Book early for dinner.
Ballroom Dancing
When: 7pm-9.30pm followed by supper
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St
Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites all dancers to its monthly social dance. Theme "Blue" Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances. Members $5, non-members $10. Information Kathleen 344 2245 or Graeme 027 434 1823
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: My 20th Century - a whimsical tale of separated identical twin sisters – one a feminist anarchist, the other a hedonistic courtesan. Winner Camera d'Or, Cannes 1989. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
DVD night
What: Hear Christchurch allergy specialist, Dr Rodney Ford after short AGM
When: 7.30pm
Where: Riverside Church lounge, corner Ingestre St and Somme Pde
Details: Allergy ADHD Wanganui. Everyone welcome. Koha admission. Inquiries, Sharyn 345 8393.
Slimmers Support Group
What: Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries, Ngaire 06 347 1613.
