THURSDAY

River City Artists

From beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Kobi - filmmaker Andrea Bosshard's documentary about her father, Kobi Bosshard, and his lifelong craft of creating jewellery in New Zealand. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call (06) 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Pacifically Speaking

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Little Big Noise from Hawke's Bay, featuring Mike Stodard on keyboards and vocals and Dave Birch on drums and vocals.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Walking Tours

When: Tours leave 10am and 2pm each Saturday, Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Other times possible - call i-Site in good time.

Friends of the Whanganui River Inc

AGM

When: 2-4pm

Where: Presbyterian Church hall, corner Guyton & Cooks streets

Details: Guest Speaker - Richard Steele, Whanganui River farmer and author. All welcome.

Autumn Flower Show

The Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club is hosting the Horticultural Autumn Show.

When: 1-5pm

Where: Wanganui Intermediate School hall, Dublin St

Details: Chrysanthemum blooms, garden flowers and produce. Craft stalls, raffles, plant stalls with potted charm chrysanthemum plants. Afternoon teas available. Entry $2.

Quilt Display

Cotton On Quilters open day

When: 10.30am-3pm

Where: Masonic Lodge Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets

Details: Demonstrations and refreshments throughout the day. Experience the art of patchwork and quilting. There is a Show and Tell of quilts in the afternoon.

Sea Mouse and Linen

When: 7.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington bands promise modern blues and rock 'n' roll to rattle your bones. From 9pm, $10 on the door.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Magpies at the Grand

When: 6.30pm

Where: The Grand Hotel, St Hill St

Details: Manawatu poets Chris Gallavin, Rachel Dore and Tim Saunders are bringing Magpies, a show featuring the band Ceol Manawatu. Paper money donation to support the Guyton Trust. Book early for dinner.

Ballroom Dancing

When: 7pm-9.30pm followed by supper

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St

Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites all dancers to its monthly social dance. Theme "Blue" Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances. Members $5, non-members $10. Information Kathleen 344 2245 or Graeme 027 434 1823

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: My 20th Century - a whimsical tale of separated identical twin sisters – one a feminist anarchist, the other a hedonistic courtesan. Winner Camera d'Or, Cannes 1989. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

DVD night

What: Hear Christchurch allergy specialist, Dr Rodney Ford after short AGM

When: 7.30pm

Where: Riverside Church lounge, corner Ingestre St and Somme Pde

Details: Allergy ADHD Wanganui. Everyone welcome. Koha admission. Inquiries, Sharyn 345 8393.

Slimmers Support Group

What: Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries, Ngaire 06 347 1613.

