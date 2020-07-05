

Mount Maunganui residents are concerned about the safety of cyclists as a trial for a one-way system at Pilot Bay with a temporary bi-directional "cruiseway" for bikes and scooters approaches.

"How bloody stupid" is how one Mount Maunganui resident describes the artist impression where a cycleway lines the harbourside of The Mall.

Last week, Tauranga City Council confirmed it will trial the cruiseway with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency footing 90 per cent of the bill.

The new plan includes extending the cruiseway down Marine Parade, which could come at a loss of 125 car parks between Banks Ave and Tay St, according to an early proposal.

The council was planning a "co-design" effort involving interested people in the community and NZTA over a traditional consultation process. The outcome of this would be reported to the council later this year.

Resident Trevor Clist said there had to be a better design than the one proposed by the council.

"People come to enjoy the harbour beach. They don't want to park out on the street, unload their children, pushchairs, picnics, paddleboards and kayaks, scramble over a foot tripping kerb to get across a cycle lane to the grass."

Clist believed the best option would be a designated cycle lane on the residential side of The Mall, one-way traffic down the middle towards Mauao and angle parking the full length of the harbourside of the street.

"If we have to accept that it is going to happen, I trust that some common sense be applied to the design.

"This plan will avoid cycle and vehicle conflict at Salisbury Wharf and as the boat park area."

Pilot Bay is host to many visitors with its proximity to the ocean and Mauao. Photo / File

One resident of The Mall, who wished not to be named, said she was supportive of the one-way idea, but not of the design.

"I think there should be angled parks on to the beach, that's what people come here for.

"I just don't like that cycleway beside the parked cars, the car doors opening there will be too dangerous for cyclists."

Peter O'Brian who lived and worked in the area said the one-way flow of traffic would not have a negative effect but more so a positive impact on cyclists.

He agreed there could be a better design to ensure safety for all road users.

The council project team was working with the transport agency to plan the next steps for the process but any physical works must be done by June 2021.

Mayor Tenby Powell said any designs were simply conceptual at this stage.

"The process of engaging with interested members of the community is very important and will be getting underway soon.

"All community concerns will be taken into consideration and we appreciate the feedback. This project features a 'co-design' approach and all inputs to that will be welcome."