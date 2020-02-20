Tauranga BMX Club will have six members competing at the 2020 UCI BMX World Championships in the United States this year.

The club will also be represented by about 30 riders at the New Zealand titles in Christchurch.

There is no doubt there is a high quality standard of riders at Tauranga BMX Club - and they're hoping to find some of their future stars this weekend when they hold an open day, encouraging people to have a go and find out more about the sport, while also supporting Bike Month.

The Tauranga BMX Have-a-Go Day will be held between 11am and 3pm on Sunday at the club's track at 280 Cambridge Rd. Club president Gary Arnold says the day is about introducing more people BMX and showcasing the benefits of the sport, which he describes as a family-inclusive activity that has no age barrier.

He says they have had a lot of successes come out of their club - including Olympian Kurt Pickard - and they'd love to see more international achievements and more people enjoying the sport overall.

Arnold says, in the past, the club have had licenced riders from age 3 all the way up to 70 and hope to add to their current 100-strong membership this weekend.

"It's good for kids and parents to be involved with," Arnold says.

Peter Roden, 61 (left), and Mike Ngatai, 50, prove age is just a number in BMX. Photo / File

BMX riding, Arnold says, teaches children resilience, builds confidence and helps build life-long friendships.

He got involved with the club eight years ago through attending an open day with a friend.

His children loved it and are now giving back to the sport through coaching and believes the younger members really enjoy the interaction from the older kids.

Arnold says the club is like a family, who get together every Tuesday night for club nights in the summer season, and on Sundays, weather permitting in the winter months.

The racing season runs from September until Easter, with members riding anything from strider bikes - a balance-type of bike - to racing bikes.

"We want to grow membership and have more people have a go," Arnold says.

Tauranga BMX Club will have loan bikes and helmets available at no cost on Sunday, but asked people to bring gloves and covered shoes and wear long clothing.