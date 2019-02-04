People get a chance to try out an electric bike or balance bike in Whanganui's Bike Wise month this year.

February has a series of bicycle activities for all.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge has already started, with workplaces collectively clocking up time on two wheels.

And anyone interested in advice on bicycle commuting can get it by emailing Whanganui Bicycle Users Group, wbug@can.org.nz.

February 13 is national Go By Bike Day, and volunteers will be flipping pancakes and offering a free breakfast to those who arrive by bike at the Cornmarket Reserve near Dublin St Bridge between 7am and 9am.

From 3pm to 7pm that day, at Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store, people can hear about and try out an electric bike - if they bring their own helmet.

There's a family friendly Picnic on Pedals leaving from near the i-SITE in Taupo Quay at 5pm on February 15. For more information on that, email pernille_lunn_p@hotmail.com.

Then Velo Ronny is also hosting a session where children can learn basic skills on trikes and balance bikes. It's at the Cooks Gardens Velodrome, from 9 - 9.30am on February 16.

The first of a series of Kiwi Kids Bike Races begins February 17, and on February 24 people can dress up for a fun-filled mystery ride that leaves from the Ladies' Rest building in St Hill St at 2pm.

The events trail over into March, with a triathlon on March 10 and a Big Bike Film Night on March 14.