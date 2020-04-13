Following the cancellation of the Whanganui Walls festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organiser Simon Ormerod, alongside artists from around the world, have announced an online mural festival called HOME.

Whanganui Walls, along with PangeaSeed Foundation, Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans, and Alternative Arts Initiative, will curate the HOME festival, which aims to "transform drab white walls at home into visionary canvases for a brighter future".

The festival runs from April 21 to 26.

Simon Ormerod, aka Cracked Ink, is one of the organisers of the HOME mural festival. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ormerod said the festival was the perfect chance for artists all over the world to communicate how they were feeling, especially in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Sometimes art festivals have limited opportunities for entries, but with something like this, everyone is invited to take part," Ormerod said.

"Obviously the artists will be the only people to see their work in person, but in terms of social media push, the pieces will reach a huge number of people online."

Ormerod said that both he and Napier's Cinzah were two of twenty "key artists" taking part in the festival and there will be online conferences, live streaming and seminars taking place over the week.

"It's an open call, really, so anyone can submit their work.

"It would be great to create something positive out of the Covid-19 lockdown, and the festival coincides with International Earth Day, which is on April 22.

"People can remain engaged and involved, and channel how they feel into art, staying in their bubble the whole time."

Ormerod said he was "lucky enough" to live next to the old Gonville Pool, and will paint a mural at that site.

"I'll hopefully be doing something cool on the ground there, and I'll be able to get some drone shots of it as I go along."

"We've got such a broad spectrum through social media, and this thing is going to go everywhere.

A Whanganui Walls mural, by Napier artist Cinzah Photo / Bevan Conley

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"Art and creativity are critically important tools that can unite, inspire, and amplify important messages to the masses."

Registration is open on Wednesday the April 15.

For the latest updates on the HOME mural festival, visit the crackedinkart Facebook page.

