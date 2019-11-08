Art fakers and forgers, your work is about to get legit.

Entries are now open for the Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries Exhibition 2019.

"The theme is simple," organiser Richard Aslett said.

"Create an exact replica, a copy with a twist, a work inspired by or in the style of a famous artwork or artist."

The biennial competition honours the memory of Mangaweka-born Karl Sim - the first New Zealander ever convicted of forgery.

Sim was convicted in 1985 after he was caught selling his convincing copies of Rita Angus, Charles F Goldie, Francis Hodgkins, Colin McMahon and Petrus van der Velden paintings and signing their names to his work.

He was fined $1000 for his deceptions and later changed his name to Carl Feodor Goldie, so he could legitimately sign his paintings as CF Goldie.

"It was one of New Zealand's longest court trials and he only escaped jail by a whisker," Aslett said.

"He was known a bit of a rough diamond and continued to poke fun at the serious art establishment, becoming a popular guest speaker at many events, including presenting prizes at the first Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries exhibition in 2007 and also in 2011."

Sim/Goldie died aged 89 in October 2013 but his work lives on at the Yellow Church Gallery alongside other forgeries and genuine originals from other artists.

It is now time for contemporary art forgers to start putting the finishing touches to their own masterpieces to compete for a prize pool of more than $1000 cash and art materials.

Richard Aslett (right) with Mangaweka's famous forger Karl Feodor Goldie who inspired the Fakes and Forgeries contest. Photo /Supplied

"The competition has grown a lot since 2007 and we now receive hundreds of entries from all over New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and also one from the USA," Aslett said.

In 2017, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the subject of the winners of both the adult and the 16 and under categories of the competition.

Dunedin painter Victoria Heatherbell's La Jacinda depicted the Prime Minister in the style of the Mona Lisa and young Whanganui artist Lola Murray Camden's Jacinda the First was based on Marcus Gheeraerts the Younger's portrait of English monarch Elizabeth I.

Lola Murray Camden with her winning 2017 painting Jacinda the First. photo / Bevan Conley

"The winners were unveiled by none other than local National MP Ian McKelvie, who took it all in good spirit," Aslett said.

"The range and quality of entries were exceptional so I'm anticipating similar standards this year."

Entries close on Tuesday, November 19, and the exhibition will open at the Yellow Church Gallery in Mangaweka on Saturday, November 30. For entry and prize information see richardaslett.co.nz or phone 06 382 5774.