Art fakers and forgers, your work is about to get legit.

Entries are now open for the Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries Exhibition 2019.

"The theme is simple," organiser Richard Aslett said.

"Create an exact replica, a copy with a twist, a work inspired by or in the style of a famous artwork or artist."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The biennial competition honours the memory of Mangaweka-born Karl Sim - the first New Zealander ever convicted of forgery.

Sim was convicted in 1985 after he was caught selling his convincing copies of Rita Angus, Charles F Goldie, Francis Hodgkins, Colin McMahon and Petrus van der

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.