With the Centenary of the Sarjeant Gallery just passed, it is perhaps timely to look back at some of the early artistic connections to Pukenamu Queen's Park Reserve that preceded the opening of Sarjeant Gallery in 1919 and to see how the gallery came to be located there.

Pukenamu's location and prominent elevated position have engendered longstanding and intimate Māori cultural connections. It is the site of a pre-1840 pā and urupā both of which were on the high-ground overlooking Pākaitore and the Whanganui River. The first Pākehā settlers who arrived in Whanganui in 1841 brought with them their Victorian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: