“It’s a very different perspective.

“Projecting the art on to the walls of the church will also be pretty spectacular.”

There will be three performances; on May 2 at 7.30pm, and 2pm and 7.30pm on May 3.

Jellyman said Sound Canvas’ artistic team (himself, Hayden Davis, Hamish Jellyman and Fergus Reid) had “come up with as many strange ideas as we can”.

“It’s very collaborative across the board, and it takes us four days to rig this up and get it going.

“Each musical piece has been carefully curated to complement visual artistry, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in a world where melodies and colours intertwine.

“It’s an exploration of how music can inspire visual art and vice versa.”

He said most of the art and music was local, with Hamish Jellyman writing two new musical pieces; Crisp Morning Air and Coming Around the Bend.

Singer and songwriter Charlotte Melser is also part of the performance.

Davis was “the man behind everything”, particularly around the use of technology and how the show looked, Jellyman said.

“He’s a percussionist, bassist and collaborator to everyone.

“His task is to link in with Fergus Reid, the best light and sound tech ever.”

He said artist Mike Marsh would be painting live during the show.

“That will pop up on the video wall from time to time and, at the end, you can bid to buy it.”

Visual art has been curated by Jacqueline Brand-Holt, in partnership with several Whanganui artists and Whanganui Artists Open Studios.

Jellyman said tickets were still available for the shows.

“Last time, we had to turn people away, and I would expect Friday night to be full very soon.”

Tickets can be found at SoundCanvas.eventbrite.com

