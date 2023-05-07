Bruce Jellyman (left) is even more excited than usual about the upcoming Sound Canvas performances. Photo / Michael Davis

Bruce Jellyman (left) is even more excited than usual about the upcoming Sound Canvas performances. Photo / Michael Davis

Brass Whanganui will push boundaries once again this weekend.

Its biennial Sound Canvas show brings music, poetry and art together at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, with the audience on the stage with the band.

Brass Whanganui leader Bruce Jellyman said it was hard to pinpoint what kind of music the band was presenting this year.

“As usual, I’m pretty excited, but even more excited than usual.

“This one has a bit more of a Snarky Puppy feel to it. It’s very artisan and more connected than what we’ve managed in the past.

“You could say it’s jazz but at the same time, it’s so much wider than that. That’s the point of it - it’s hard to define.”

Original music will feature, along with the band’s take on songs by artists including Anthonie Tonnon and Six60.

“Hamish [Jellyman] has a piece called From Dawn Til Dusk Through The Eyes Of A Child and it is four movements,” Jellyman said.

“It must have taken him a bit of writing but it’s super cool.

“The other thing that is noticeable about this Sound Canvas is there is quite a bit of singing.”

Jellyman said Whanganui vocalist Bethany Coleman would join the band for a couple of numbers, a Snarky Puppy song and one of her originals Elevated Frequencies, and there was also some audience participation involved.

“We are using quite a lot of effects as well, even on the brass instruments. It’s going to be pretty funky.”

Like previous years, it had taken “a hell of a lot of effort” to complete the show, he said.

“If we were a professional company and had people assigned to it and paid to do it then life would be fine.

“We’re not, and artistically it takes a lot of time to do.”

Like previous incarnations, New Zealand poetry and art also play their parts.

Art from the Whanganui Artists Open Studios and invited guest artists will be displayed on the Opera House’s LED screens and some lyrics will be spoken instead of sung.

“We do that with Anthonie’s song [Leave Love Out of This],” Jellyman said.

“Sometimes I find song lyrics have more intent that way because as soon as you’re bound to a beat you’re stuck within that.

Performances of Sound Canvas 2023 at the Royal Whanganui Opera House are on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm, Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm and Sunday, May 14, at 2pm.