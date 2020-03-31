Whangamata's Twilight Croquet concluded its season just in time before lockdown with some hard-fought semi-finals and final games.

On Monday, March 16, there was much hilarity when the results were first equal and third equal, says Twilight convenor Filly Buchanan.

"That's a very usual result - blame it on the Leap Year!"

BRIDGE BUDDIES: Whangamata Twilight croquet team Bridge Buddies are Frank and Mily Van Beck, Cushla and Ray Jarvis, and absent: Jan Findlay.

Winners were Bridge Buddies and Cornerstone, and in third place was Bits & Pieces and Ramblers.

It was left to the team leaders to sort out the prize pool and that produced even more laughter, says Buchanan.

JOINT WINNERS: The Cornerstone team is Betty Pran, Heather Ardley, Alison Shannon and Margaret Gillespie with Joan Hamilton absent. PHOTO/Supplied.

The Whangamata Croquet Club wanted to thank its generous sponsors, Arnold and Diane Weren. Whangamata Curtain and Blind has chalked up 31 years of twilight sponsorship.

QUIZZERS: Jenny Stewart, Coralie Auger, Gina Williams, Sue Traille (absent) Janice Thorne. PHOTO/Supplied.

Ron and Anne Marie Slatter, at Whangamata Cinemas, also gave four movie tickets for spot prizes.

PROBUS TEAM: Chris and Mike Sommerville, Lyn Plowright, Rosemary Medforth and absent is Judy Waldron. PHOTO/Supplied.

"The finals night is a sausage sizzle, finger food, lucky numbers and games. For those who didn't make the final there were games of Target Pole and Cat and Mouse and these had prizes allocated.

RAMBLERS: Marianne Buchanan, Pam Johnson, Heather Dansby-Scott, Daphne Inglis (ab) Graham Walder. PHOTO/Supplied.

"It was good to see birthday girl Coralie Auger take out the Target Pole prize. Prizes were also given for the Most and Least Hoops this season. Well done, Probus and Quizzers."

BITS N PIECES: Brian Wyatt, Erin White, John Inglis, Ross Lee (absent) George and Pat McCartney. PHOTO/Supplied.

All teams have an evaluation sheet to see if changes need to be made before the start of next season.

DARE DEVILS: Sue Jurisich, Dawn Burgess, Jacquie Hollard, Colleen Besham (absent) and Yvonne Barr of Whangamata Twilight Croquet team Dare Devils. PHOTO/Supplied.

Buchanan thanked all the teams for their camaraderie and those croquet members who volunteered to umpire the games.