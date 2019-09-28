The Geyser City Cricket Club has taken another big step towards being a long-lasting force in Bay of Plenty cricket.

Last year, the club's unique and innovative approach to creating pathways and growing the game in Rotorua won them Club of the Year at the Bay of Plenty Sports Awards.

For the past two years they have had John Paul College and Western Heights High School old boys teams playing in the Rotorua senior reserve competition. In the upcoming season they will go one better and field a side in the Baywide Premier competition.

They will be the second Rotorua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Baywide Cricket key dates 2019