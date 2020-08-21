

Northland's Covid-19 testing numbers have fallen 65 per cent this week, according to the Northland District Health Board.

On Monday, 739 tests were conducted across the region while on Thursday just 261 were done. Just over 800 were done on Tuesday and Wednesday combined.

There are no confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases in Northland.

There are 10 community-based testing centres across Northland where people can access free testing. For more information, visit the Northland DHB website - www.northlanddhb.org.nz.

Northland DHB medical officer of health Catherine Jackson said people with Covid-19 symptoms should get tested and those without could get tested if they were concerned.

Meanwhile, NDHB is staying silent on a visitor to Northland who tested positive for Covid-19 when he returned to his home country.

The DHB said it will not release any further information about the case.

On Wednesday, the DHB confirmed a visitor to Northland, who was at Whangārei's Kiwi North from 1pm-4pm on July 28, tested positive for the virus on their return to their home country.

When contacted by the Northern Advocate yesterday, the DHB said it would not release any further information, including when and where the visitor was tested, when and where the visitor was when they received their positive result, or how many Northlanders who visited Kiwi North on July 28 had been tested.

On Wednesday, the DHB advised people with symptoms who visited Kiwi North on July 28 to be tested. There are no confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases in Northland.