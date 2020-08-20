When Pravin John Dsouza was told he would have to be tested for Covid-19, he was understandably a little apprehensive.

The 37-year-old Whangārei chef had been in Auckland prior to heading north and was instructed to get a test in the interests of keeping his co-workers and the business safe.

"I was part of the restaurant and I didn't want anyone else to get infected if I had [Covid-19], but I didn't have any symptoms like a fever or a cough."

Since the pandemic began, the Covid-19 swab test has earned a reputation for being a distressing, sometimes painful experience. However, Dsouza - who hadn't been tested before - said that reputation couldn't be further from the truth.

"I was a bit nervous but it was just like [the staff] said, they would put the swab in the nose and it would be ticklish. But there was no pain, no nothing.

"[The test] is very easy and very simple, it won't take much of your time and no pain, it's like a painless test."

Public health nurse Laura Stokes administers a Covid-19 test to Pravin John Dsouza at Whangārei's Pohe Island testing centre. Photo / Supplied

Dsouza thanked the staff at the testing centre for ensuring the test went smoothly with the whole process taking no longer than 15 minutes.

"The staff were very good, they were very helpful, asking questions and if I had any questions, they were ready to answer."

Due to high demand for testing, results could take up to five days to be sent through to someone who had been tested. On Tuesday, Dsouza received the text message to say he was Covid-19 negative and rejoiced in his return to work on Wednesday.

"It was very nice [to be back at work], I was bored sitting at home, I didn't go out anywhere."

Dsouza was in New Zealand on a work visa while his wife and 5-year-old son remained in India. However, Dsouza said he looked forward to bringing them both to the country he described as 'the best place to live in the world'.

Northland District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson outlined four key messages to keep in mind regarding testing in Northland:

• If you have symptoms of Covid-19, please get tested

• If you have no symptoms but are concerned, you are welcome to be tested

• Testing if you have no symptoms is voluntary

• There is still a high demand for testing in Northland