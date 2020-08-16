It has been revealed that tourist attractions in Rotorua and Taupō and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology's Tokoroa campus have been visited by people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, it was revealed that a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 on their arrival in Japan had recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before their departure.

As a precaution, Toi Te Ora Public Health, is alerting the public to the possibility that they may have been exposed to this person at two locations.

The person visited Wairakei Terraces between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, August 6 and Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland on Friday, August 7, between 9am and 10.15am.

It can take from one to 14 days after exposure to Covid-19 to start developing symptoms, so anyone who visited these places at these times should remain vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19 for two weeks from when they may have been exposed.

The symptoms of Covid-19 may include a cough, a fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell.

A statement sent to the Rotorua Daily Post from the Wai-o-Tapu management team said the local health authorities have contacted them advising that a person who visited the tourist attraction last Friday had since been diagnosed.

"They advised us that this is low risk," the statement read.

"However, all staff have been tested. We are following strict guidelines advised by the Ministry of Health. Since we opened in May, we thoroughly sanitise our site daily."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

Today, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said one of two Tokoroa people who tested positive this week visited Toi Ohomai's Tokoroa campus "while they were feeling well and before they were aware of any potential exposure to Covid-19".

"Public health staff are directly contacting anyone who may have been in contact with the person ... If you are not contacted by public health, at this point, no further action is needed."

"However, of course, if you develop any Covid-like symptoms and have attended Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in Tokoroa on the 10th or 11th of August, please seek testing and self-isolate until you receive your result."

Mobile testing was set up in Tokoroa this week.

On Friday, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology put a statement on Facebook saying it had taken "the precautionary measure to close our Tokoroa campus and all the Tokoroa delivery sites" until it had further information about the two confirmed cases in Tokoroa.

It said the sites would reopen on Monday.

Bloomfield said iwi health teams had been working closely with the Ministry of Health to support the family affected in Tokoroa and had been an "invaluable" part of the outbreak response nationally.

Rotorua residents wait to be tested at a Covid-19 assessment centre. Photo / File

Also this week it was revealed where two people who tested positive for Covid-19 visited while in Rotorua.

That included the Fat Dog cafe on Sunday, August 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, Burger Fuel Redwoods on August 10 between 7pm and 8pm, Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel on Saturday, August 8 from 3.30pm until Tuesday August 11 at 9am, Herbs & Spices Thai Restaurant on Saturday, August 8 from 8pm to 9pm, Pak'nSave Rotorua on Sunday, August 9 from 2.30pm to 3pm, Rotorua Heritage Farm 3D Art Gallery on Monday, August 10 from 3pm to 4.30pm, Skyline Rotorua on Sunday August 9 from 4pm to 5:50pm, Don Kebab on Monday, August 10 from 7pm to 7:30pm.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said while the news was obviously unsettling for everyone "we need calm and common sense".

"People who visited these places in Rotorua and Taupō on the days and at the times specified need to follow the advice of the health authorities – if you develop any symptoms self-isolate and arrange to get tested.

"And we all need to play our part by following the guidelines to keep ourselves and others safe.

Meanwhile, Ōhakune-based iwi Ngāti Rangi are asking outsiders to stay away from the Ruapehu area, after Whanganui District Health Board confirmed an Auckland man was on Tūroa skifield on Mt Ruapehu on the morning of August 9, before testing positive for Covid-19.

"There are enough tourists here already and we don't need anymore," Ngāti Rangi chairman Whetu Moataane said in a press release today.