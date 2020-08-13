About 900 people in the Bay of Plenty have already flocked to get tested for Covid-19 as waves of Aucklanders descend on the region.

Despite the demand for tests in the Tauranga and Whakatāne area, there was still no sign of a testing station being set up in Tauranga.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media with Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

Incident controller Dr Joe Bourne said there was a "dramatic increase" in people seeking tests.

"More than 250 people were assessed at Accident and Healthcare on Second Ave and 150 people attended the Te Puna Ora O Mataatua mobile clinic in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: 13 new cases in Auckland cluster, say Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ has 17 cases of community transmission - here's what we know about them

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Masking the outbreak - How NZ could return to its elimination status

• Covid-19: NZ Couriers drivers placed into self isolation after contact with Americold

"The vast majority were tested at general practices and Pathlab facilities following a referral from general practice.

"We are monitoring the numbers of people presenting for testing and will look to set up community-based assessment centres as required."

Dr Joe Bourne. Photo / File

There was no suspected case of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region, Bourne confirmed, and there were enough swabs to meet the current and increased demand.

Advertisement

"We have no concerns about supply. We are monitoring on a daily basis the number of swabs, our capacity to swab and the ability to process the swabs locally."

Papamoa Beach Resort receptionist Megan Smith said "a few" Aucklanders arrived before the midday cut off on Wednesday.

Papamoa Beach Resort. Photo / File

"They argued that the guidelines weren't that clear about what they could do before midday so they were allowed to stay.

"We had to turn away others who arrived after midday. We've had a few cancellations so far," she said.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said they were busier on Wednesday following the announcement of level 2, mainly with people making inquiries about "what if's".

"We wouldn't expect [the support needed] to be instantaneous, going into level 2 ... if we go into level 3 or 4, that will be instant."

But they had been preparing since March; upping their food supply and saved contact details of people who offered to volunteer should their older staff be made to stay home.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / File

Between April 1 and yesterday, the organisation spent $34,981 on food compared to $18,887 during the same time frame last year.

Advertisement

Goodwin was fearful of when the wage subsidy ended and demand would skyrocket, urging people to seek help if they need it.

Tauranga Airport chief executive Ray Dumble said flights from Auckland were still coming in and out of Tauranga and AirNZ was responsible for checking the reasons for travel.

Moving to level 2 meant signs about physical distancing were being put back up with floor markers for queuing areas.

There would be regular public announcements reinforcing the public health advice, seating arrangements in the main terminal, the cafe would be adapted, and contactless parking options.

Tauranga Airport manager Ray Dumble. Photo / File

Level 3 would mean controlled passenger-only zones within the terminal and level 4 would see only travelling passengers allowed into the terminal with proof of travel documents.

Staff would be wearing personal protective equipment in the airport.

Dumble said the impact of level 2 would "not be as bad as last time," so long as it was only Auckland in level 3.

An AirNZ spokesman said the there had been no changes to the domestic network at this stage but while Auckland was at alert level 3, travel was restricted in and out of that region.

Travel was allowed in and out of the city for the purpose of returning to your usual residence, with no plan to leave, or as part of essential work.

The airline said customers on board would social distance.

The airline said Aviation Security Service would question whether customers at the airport were doing so to get home or for essential purposes.

There are up to four return flights on Air New Zealand's Auckland to Tauranga route per day and customers leaving Auckland are required to wear masks, he said.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said they were asked by the Ministry of Transport to screen passengers yesterday afternoon.

They were unable to respond by deadline to questions on whether every passenger leaving Auckland was screened for their reason for travel.

An all of Government spokesman said: "This is an important connection to the regions for people leaving managed isolation and quarantine and returning to their homes outside of Auckland, and for others returning home, or travelling for the limited permitted work reasons."

"Aviation Security Staff are posted at the doors to Auckland Airport where they are asking people about the reason for their travel. They are supported by police if they believe that there is no legitimate reason for a person to be travelling."

Bay of Plenty police Inspector Phil Taikato said there had been no change in what police dealt with between the announcement on Tuesday evening and Thursday.

But he suspected the frustrations would fester and people may begin to act out in the coming weeks.

Where did the confirmed cases go?

Saturday, August 8

• Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel: from 3.30pm until Tuesday, August 11 at 9am

• Herbs & Spices Thai Restaurant: 8pm to 9pm

Sunday, August 9

• Fat Dog Cafe: 1.30pm-2.30pm

• Pak'nSave Rotorua: 2.30pm -3pm

Monday, August 10

• Rotorua Heritage Farm 3D Art Gallery: 3pm-4.30pm

• Skyline Rotorua: 4pm-5.50pm

• Burger Fuel Redwood Centre:7pm-7.30pm

• Don Kebab: 7pm-7.30pm