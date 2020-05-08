

For three weeks straight, there have been no new confirmed or probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Northland as the country prepares for Level 2 lockdown.

Northland still has 26 confirmed and two probable cases with all bar four now recovered.

There were two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand yesterday, one of which was an Auckland nurse who tested positive for coronavirus.

The other confirmed case was a probable case that has since been confirmed as having the virus.

Advertisement

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1490, an increase of one.

There are 1141 confirmed cases in all and 1347 people with Covid-19 have recovered - 90 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: New Northland case in Whangārei hospital

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Report shows Northland cases' transmission sources

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Six Northland cases with two in Whangārei hospital

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Two weeks without new case in Northland

In Northland, four people are self-isolating in the community and 24 have now recovered. They include 18 European, eight Maori, and two others. All confirmed cases of Maori ethnicity have now recovered.

Two hundred and eighty eight people were tested in Northland today and the Northland District Health Board expects an increase in coronavirus testing as winter approaches.

Patients admitted to Northland DHB hospitals are routinely tested for Covid-19 if they show any signs or symptoms of illness.

As at 8am yesterday, 24 patients in Northland DHB hospitals were under investigation as per the Ministry of Health guidelines or have been tested with negative results.

Results for 18 returned negative.

Advertisement

As of today, 6,448 tests have been carried out in Northland across primary care, Northland DHB hospitals, community-based testing centres, and aged Residential Care.

Of those, 4,913 or 76 percent of all tests in Northland have been carried out at CBTCs and mobile testing.

The government will on Monday decide when to move down to Level 2 lockdown.