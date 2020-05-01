The removal of tape and barriers from parks and reserves has been "extremely disappointing" for the Rotorua Lakes Council.

In a press release this evening, operations group manager Jocelyn Mikaere said: "some people are choosing to remove 'closed' tape from playgrounds to play on them, break down barriers to car parks that need to remain closed, use communal picnic tables and seats, and congregate in large groups."

"This blatant disregard for the rules in place to ensure people's safety is the type of behaviour that could undo the excellent work that has been done so far," the council's civil defence and emergency controller, Bruce Horne said.

"Many people have made significant sacrifices to achieve the results to date and it is important that we maintain our discipline for a few more weeks to lock in these gains."

Rotorua needs to remain vigilant, the release said, and the council would continue to monitor parks and reserves and keep in contact with police.

"Alert level 3 means we can add a few little luxuries back into our lives and allows for more economic activity, but it does not allow for more social activity."

Mikaere said, "council will keep some car parks closed to discourage use of recreational areas where transmission is more likely to occur, such as on playgrounds, and at popular picnic spots."

Tips for safe recreation in alert level 3

• Wash your hands before and after all activities.

• Stick to activities that are safe and well within your ability, close to home, and do not involve interaction with people outside of your bubble.

• Stick to your local area for recreation and exercise. You should drive as short a distance as possible.

A playground taped off due to Covid-19 alert restrictions. Photo / File

• If you are driving a short distance for recreational activities, try to park your vehicle away from others to ensure you can keep a 2m distance from people not in your bubble. Park considerately, not on footpaths or in gardens.

• Don't use communal picnic tables and benches. If you want to have a quick picnic outdoors, take a picnic rug to sit on.

• Don't use public toilets or playgrounds, and don't touch communal equipment and structures like gates.

• Keep dogs on leads to avoid contact with other dogs and people not in your bubble.