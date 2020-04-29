

After four weeks of level 4 Whangārei residents were keen to use their new freedom to carry out tasks they've been unable to - and one of the biggest queues was at the Re:Sort centre.

The Kioreroa Rd recycling and rubbish collection centre is among the council services that have reopened after the country moved into level 3 restrictions on Tuesday.

And judging by the queue yesterday afternoon, people couldn't wait to get rid of rubbish and green waste, perhaps having spent lockdown tidying up their homes and gardens.

All the district's transfer stations have reopened. Other services to resume under level 3 include building inspections, resource consent inspections and some roadworks.

The council won't be charging for parking during level 3, but will remove any vehicles on access ways.

However, staying closed under level 3 are the district's playgrounds, Forum North and Ruakākā Customer Service centre, libraries, I-sites and The Hub, water lab, Clapham's Clocks, Botanica, dog parks, the Aquatic Centre, Art Museum, Kiwi North and the Quarry Gardens.

Similar council services across Northland are also being reopened, but those that involve face-to-face contact will remain closed during level 3.

