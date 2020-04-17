

Northland's latest Covid-19 case - a Māori man in his 70s - is currently in Whangārei Hospital.

The man, who is in a stable condition, was admitted after presenting quite unwell with flu-like symptoms. He had been unwell for several days before seeking care.

The case was confirmed after today's daily Ministry of Health update.

Northland medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson said the public health teams were following up all possible contacts, the current alert level four restrictions working in their favour.

"After initial discussions it appears his bubble is quite small which is positive," she said.

"He has less than five close contacts who are all now in quarantine and in regular contact with public health."

Jackson said the man had observed the alert level four restrictions and will remain in isolation until he is no longer infectious. Jackson assured the public that the man's close contacts would not be moving about in their community.

Jackson said the Northland District Health Board would not be releasing additional information about the latest case.

This latest case took Northland's Covid-19 case tally to 27 - including 25 confirmed cases and two probable, nine had recovered. Of the cases, 17 were European, eight were Māori and two others.

To date, there had been 2608 Covid-19 tests taken across Northland, including 1941 at the region's seven community-based testing centres.

Of all of those tested to date, 46 per cent of people self-identify as Māori.

"The testing centres will test anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, you don't need an appointment and they are open every day. Please do not wait until you become very unwell," Jackson said.

Anyone with symptoms of respiratory infection would be tested. This included flu-like symptoms; cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, head cold, loss of sense of smell with or without fever.